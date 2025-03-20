Abuja National Mosque backs Nigeria’s open defecation-free goal

The Murshid of the Abuja National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, on Thursday pledged support for Nigeria’s efforts to end open defecation before 2030.

By Tosin Kolade

Galadanchi made this commitment while receiving the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, and his delegation, who were on an advocacy visit for the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.

Represented by Prof. Kabir Adam, he assured the government of the mosque’s full support in raising awareness about proper sanitation.

He noted that the mosque’s sanitation facilities currently cater to 5,000 to 6,000 worshippers daily and include toilets and ablution areas capable of serving 300 people simultaneously.

He further emphasised that the mosque maintains designated spaces for funeral rites, ensuring the proper cleansing and preparation of the deceased before burial.

Adam stressed that proper sanitation aligns with Islamic teachings, stating that every household is religiously obligated to have a toilet, while open defecation is strictly discouraged.

He attributed its persistence to cultural practices rather than religious beliefs.

“The National Mosque will continue to promote this message, not only within this mosque but across other mosques in Nigeria.

“We will encourage Imams nationwide to incorporate this campaign into their sermons and community engagements,” he said.

He noted the visit as a sign of growing collaboration between religious institutions and government agencies, acknowledging that secularism had previously created a disconnect between places of worship and public health campaigns.

He however noted that such divisions were no longer sustainable, as achieving national development goals required cooperation across all sectors.

“This campaign is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to playing our part in ensuring Nigeria becomes open defecation-free by 2030,” he affirmed.

He assured the minister that the National Mosque and the wider Muslim community stood ready to support the initiative for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Earlier, Utsev called for greater collaboration between religious institutions and government agencies in advancing the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.

He highlighted the Tinubu administration’s dedication to public health and sanitation, stressing their importance to food security and economic growth.

He explained that the campaign, first launched in 2019, was re-inaugurated under Vice President Kashim Shettima, who now chairs its steering committee.

Utsev noted that 142 local government areas had already been declared open defecation-free, with Jigawa being the only state to have fully achieved this status.

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to extend this success nationwide.

The minister noted the influence of Imams and religious leaders in shaping public behaviour, emphasising the role of the Abuja National Mosque in spreading awareness.

“Through sermons, public teachings, and community engagement, the mosque can serve as a powerful platform to promote hygiene and sanitation practices across the country,” he stated.

He urged religious leaders to incorporate sanitation messages into their teachings, ensuring that worshippers understand the importance of hygiene and the dangers of open defecation.

He also called for mosques to lead by example by providing adequate and accessible toilet facilities, setting a standard for cleanliness within religious institutions.

“Beyond places of worship, we encourage individuals to take responsibility for sanitation in their homes and workplaces, fostering lasting behavioural change”.

Utsev thanked the Murshid, Imams, and staff of the National Mosque, as well as the media and other stakeholders, for their support in advancing the campaign.

He expressed confidence that, with unity, commitment, and action, Nigeria could achieve its goal of becoming open defecation-free by 2030.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Clean Nigeria Campaign seeks to end open defecation by promoting sanitation through community and government efforts. (NAN)