Abuja Mosque suspends Imam for criticising Buhari

Reports at the weekend said a committee at the Apo Legislative Quarters, Mosque in Abuja has suspended an Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid over his sermon critical of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Newsdiaryonline reports that video clip of the Cleric’s sermon where he faulted Buhari for not visiting Kaduna after the recent bombing and attack on Abuja-Kaduna train has gone viral on social media.

Sheikh Khalid in the video urged people to go and check the records, how many times did he(Buhari) go to Kaduna for campaigns?When he was looking for votes did he not go to Kaduna for campaign? he asked.

He said further that yet after bombing of train he did not go, instead he was condemning the act.Khalid argued that of course, everybody condemns such acts, except bandits.

Khalid further said Government should go after the bandits.Also government should deal with those who are supporting the bandits.Those giving them the backing should be arrested.Government is power my people, he said.

Whoever stops the poor from leaving in peace should be shown the power of government, the cleric argued.

The poor in Nigeria paid for peace with money from his pocket, by buying cards in those days and sending such around,the cleric recalled.

The Imam’s sermon was reportedly viewed as inciting, hence his suspension by the Mosque Committee.

