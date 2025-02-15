Abuja Markets Management to introduce e-commerce platform for FCT traders

The Abuja Markets Management Ltd (AMML) says it has concluded plans to introduce an e-commerce platform tagged, “Kasuwa.com”, to provide online store services for traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

By Philip Yatai

Mr Onya Ojiji, acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AMML disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, at the company’s 20th anniversary, awards and gala night.

Ojiji said that the move would expand not just traders’ businesses but AMML outlook and market spaces.

He added that AMML would also introduce a facility management software that would allow management of the company to know the status of every shop under its purview.

He explained that the initiative was part of efforts to adopt technology in the management of market facilities in the FCT for efficiency.

According to him, the goal is to ensure effective and efficient management of markets across the territory.

“Currently, we are about to inaugurate an automated toll collection system in Garki Market, which we hope to replicate in other markets where we collect toll.

“This will ensure that time spent driving in and out of the market was reduced to the barest minimum.

“Also, we have a registry where the files and biodata of all the traders we are managing are kept. We are about to upload the data online for people to access with just a click,” he assured.

The managing director also said that the management would equally introduce Abuja Multipurpose Traders Cooperative to make resources available to traders.

He pointed out that facility management was a law income yielding venture, saying, “for us to provide efficient service delivery, we must improve our revenue.”

According to him, the digital innovative initiatives will significantly improve the revenues of the company in the next three to five years.

“Currently we have more than 400 staff working for the company and managing about 23 facilities across the FCT and depending on the size of the market, you could have up to 100 staff at different levels managing the markets.

“The management, therefore, has to find a way to fund service delivery in the markets and find the right human resource needed to run the markets,” he stated

Ojiji explained that AMML was established in 2004 and began operation in 2005 in a bid to have a proper structure and systems for markets in the FCT.

He said that before then, markets in the FCT were mainly run by associations with no space, no parking spaces, and no structure.

The managing director added that AMML had not only sanitised the operations of markets in the territory, but also automated payment of services charges, fees, rents among others.

He also said that the company has introduced safety and security protocols that make the market more secure with reduced incidents of fire outbreaks.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary, Ojiji said that the event was a celebration, not just of success, but of dedication, resilience, and the collective spirit that drives the company forward.

“We faced several daunting challenges – the barrage of low suits challenging our legitimacy, endless battles with traders’ associations, poor earnings from facility management, assault and battery of our staff by touts and hawkers, and refusal of traders to pay services rendered uninterruptedly among others.

“However, today, we are singing a different song.

“We have successfully aligned our Interests with all traders’ associations, expanded our revenue streams, and currently automating and fine-tuning our processes for optimal service delivery,” he said.

He congratulated the awardees who excelled in various ways for their dedication to service.

According to him, in the dynamic world of facility management, excellence is not just a goal, but a necessity.

“Everyday, our team works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure seamless operations, safe environments, and exceptional service.”

Also, Mr Innocent Amaechina, Head of Operations, AMML, said that the company would continue to collaborate with stakeholders and sensitise residents to new changes in the markets. (NAN)