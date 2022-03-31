Abuja Market fire: We are working to ascertain cause – FEMA D-G

Ruth Oketunde

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), says it is working with relevant agencies to ascertain the proximate cause of the fire incident at Karmo Market, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Director-General, FEMA, Mr Abbas Idriss, said this in a statement signed by Nkechi Isa, Head, Public Relations Unit, FEMA, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an early morning fire razed the popular market, known for the sales of ‘second hand clothing among other household items, on Thursday.

Idriss who commiserated with the affected traders on behalf of the FCT ministers, said that though there were no casualties during the incident, goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“The loss and accessors team of FEMA, NEMA, Traders Association, Area Council Local Emergency Management Committee as well as security agencies are on the field to get an estimated value of losses incurred by the traders.

“FEMA was working with all relevant agencies to ascertain the proximate cause of the fire and would forward a full report to the administration after the investigations,” he said.

The director-general commended the search and rescue team of FEMA, shop owners, security agencies, community leaders and the people of Karmo for their efforts in salvaging some goods and properties from the inferno.

He, however, appealed to traders not to reside or cook within the markets, while ensuring that they put off all electrical appliances to avoid a repeat of such inferno. (NAN)

