Abuja Market Fire: Humanitarian Minister sympathizes with shop owners

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has sympathised with the shop owners of the popular Karimo market in the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the fire incident that razed the market.

The inferno which happened in the early hours of Thursday affected many shops and destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

According to the Press Statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister is worried by the frequent fire disaster in markets across the country and called on shop owners and market authorities to be fire-conscious to protect lives and property.

She advised that fire fighting equipment should be installed in shops and at strategic areas in the markets. She also cautioned against cooking and improper handling of electrical appliances in markets to prevent fire disaster.

Farouq commended the combined efforts of the firefighters from government agencies, companies and individuals that brought the fire under control.

She said the cause of the fire will be investigated by the relevant government authority.

