Abuja-Makurdi road construction: FG to commence payment of compensation –Fashola

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Federal has promised to commence payment of compensation to Benue communities affected by the construction of the Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi federal highway next .

The of Works and Housing, Mr  Babatunde Fashola, gave the on Wednesday at the House, Makurdi, in a meeting contractors handling the project and representatives of the Benue .

Represented by Director of Works, Ishaq Mohammed, the regretted the stoppage of around the Benue axis over of nonpayment of compensation to those whose lands, houses were affected by the construction.

The said it was important for to resume because the project was financed through a bank credit and had a time limit.

He regretted that the contractors had to stop on account of threats to the lives of workers by youths in those communities, assuring that arrangements for compensation had been concluded and that payments commence next .

Earlier, the Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende, regretted the loss of ancestral lands, including farms and houses to the construction work, blaming the stoppage of work on failed promises by the Federal Government.

He said series of meetings were held the Federal Government and community leaders for early payment of compensation, but to no avail.

Anagende said that the youths were angered by the destruction of their livelihoods by the road project, without accompanying compensation paid to them.

In remarks, Gov. Samuel Ortom, warned against acts of lawlessness and said administration never support those issuing threats to people under any guise.

Ortom charged traditional rulers to take of their domains and collaborate security agencies to fish out the criminals amongst them.

” I will deal those threatening lives and property, let me know whenever there are threats to lives and property. But at the same time, I will allow my people to be short changed in the process,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road construction is being handled by China Harbour Engineering company. (NAN) 

