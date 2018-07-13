Some commuters and residents of the Federal Capital Territory have extolled Thursday’s inauguration of the First Phase of the Abuja metro rail line by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rail line, which connects the Abuja city centre and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, terminates at the Standard Gauge Railway Station in Idu, with the complete network planned to link Abuja with satellite towns such as Nyanya, Kubwa, Maraba (Nasarawa state) and Lugbe.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the project at the new metro station in Central Business District (CBD), the residents expressed the hope that the rail transport system would bring relief to the current transportation problem in and around the territory.