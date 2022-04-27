Abuja-Kaduna train Attack: Photos of hostages ‘most disturbing,’ says Col Umar

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), has described as disturbing, the pictures of hostages taken after attack on Abuja-Kaduna train.

Colonel Umar who is the Chairman, Movement for Unity and Progress, MUP, said in the statement Wednesday that the pictures show the women and children in harrowing condition.

He said, “Pictures of the hostages abducted in the 28 March Abuja- Kaduna train attack are trending in the social media.

“The pictures, to say the least, are most disturbing, particularly as they show exhausted and frightened women and children under the most harrowing conditions.

“I appeal to the Federal government to do more to secure the immediate release of these innocent victims.

“I also appeal to the international community, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to assist in the negotiations which will be needed to effect that release.”

He also prayed for God to touch the heart of the kidnappers. ” May God touch the hearts of the kidnappers to show mercy on these innocent and vulnerable victims. Amen”, Umar said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

