Abuja -Kaduna Train Attack: No Kobo was paid in exchange for release of victims – Minister

…Assures that rail services will soon resume with adequate security measures

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo has said no ransom was paid in securing the release of the 23 remaining kidnap victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The Minister who revealed this in Abuja on Friday while briefing the Ministry’s correspondents on how the victims were released said non-kinetic approach was deployed, adding that there was a committee made up of retired generals who assisted the security agencies in achieving this feat.

Recall that a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), Prof. Usman Yusuf, announced the release of the remaining 23 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack who have been held captive in the kidnappers den over the past six months.

According to the statement, a seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the victims on Wednesday.

Against insinuations in some quarters that the Nigerian government paid huge amount of money in dollars in exchange for the release of the victims, the Minister declared that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

He said,”I am proud to be in your midst this afternoon and to confirm to you that government has secured the release of the remaining 23 kidnap victims of the march 28 2022 train attack by bandits who planted IEDs on the tracks that led to the derailment of the train and subsequent attack on the 362 passengers and 29 crew on board the train made up of NRC staff, security and third party service providers.

“After the unfortunate incident, some people lost their lives, while releases were secure at various intervals, till the 5th of October 2022. When the last patch of 23 victims were returned safe. I’m grateful to Almighty God, to Mr. President, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian military and other security agencies for the various roles leading up to this day. I am pleased at the achievement. I’m proud of the achievement of this great feat of securing the release of the kidnap victims and (who have been) reunited with their loved ones.

“This has rekindled the hope and faith of Nigeria’s in our security agencies. You may recall the government has been fully involved in securing the release of the kidnap passengers and for that reason also has suspended commercial train services on that road since March the 28th 2022.

“It is now six months and seven days that the commercial train service on the route has been suspended. And it is imperative to also let you know that the reconstruction and repairs of the damage rail line have since been carried out by Nigerian engineers of the Nigerian railway Corporation. Since this incident, government has at various times interfaced with the relatives of the kidnap victims to assure them the government was doing everything in securing the release of their loved ones and encourage them to remain steadfast and prayerful as government was doing its best to secure the release while avoiding collateral damage.

“On the 11th of August the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari received in the Presidential villa, relatives of the victims and further assurances were given that the government was working assiduously to secure the release of the remaining hostages. Before this visit I have also in my capacity as the Minister of Transportation, having just resumed duty a few weeks back, met and addressed the relatives of the kidnap victims where I asked them to cooperate with the security operatives if the need arose, and assured them that their loved ones that have been kidnapped, would be released as it is paramount to government.

“Today, the story is different. And like I stated earlier, I am pleased and indeed overjoyed to announce that the remaining set of the kidnap victims, who had remained painfully under solitary conditions in the den of the kidnappers for over six months, have been released through the gallantry of the Nigerian military and the support of a committee of patriotic Nigerians on the fifth of October 2020. This day will therefore remain memorable in the annals of our country’s history, and every person who contributed in anyway to the release of the victims has every reason to be happy for contributing to the nation’s glory.

“I must also thank the press for their continued support and pressure on government officials to put in more effort towards the release of the victims and therefore to the gentlemen and ladies of the press. I say thank you, not forgetting my staff that have made remarkable efforts in this struggle for the release of the victims. The Permanent Secretary, the managing director of NRC, just to mention a few.

“At this juncture, the government is putting more security measures in place in order to avoid future occurrences and ensure that train operations resumed in earnest.”

Sambo added,”I want to be honest with you, in matters that involve security and intelligence, it is not appropriate to reveal exactly what measures have been taken in order to secure the release of hostages of this nature.

“Now, there are two things I want you to bear in mind, all through this incident, it is the position of this government that under no circumstances should there be collateral damage. We all know what collateral damage is, in other words, military and security agencies that have been charged with the responsibility of securing the release of these hostages should not act in a way that will endanger the lives of the same persons. In other words, make sure that no one hostage’s life is lost in the process of securing their release.

“So, the second thing I want you to know is that there is a committee made up of some retired generals and some retired public officers of high ranking and status who assisted the military and security agencies throughout the process of securing the release of these hostages.

“Number three, I want to state categorically that because this government does not support and approve of ransom payment, no kobo was paid in exchange for the release of these 23 hostages. Indeed for the other ones as well.”

On when the rail services operation will be resumed, the Minister said,” I have told the press time without number that rather than risk the life of one single Nigerian, we would rather stop the rail service. We could not also resume in all honesty, with a clear conscience knowing also the trauma those victims and their loved ones were going through, we felt that it was not appropriate to resume rail services.

“Now I can tell you they are going to resume very soon. In order to resume rail services, we have to put in place measures that will ensure that going forward such an incident can never ever happen in this country.

“So, we have a short term and long term plans , am going to address the press specifically on this matter mindful of the fact that when it comes to security matters, there are certain categories of people who do not mean well for other people to know exactly what you are doing. But rest assured that the primary responsibility of any government as enshrined in our constitution is the protection of the citizens lives and properties. This is what this government has always done, and this is what this government will continue to do. The short measure will be put in place very very quickly to enable rail services commence. And beyond a period of three months, we would have put in place a sustainable plan that will ensure that our rail lines are secured and safe that people can travel on them and their minds are assured of safety.”

On why the victims were not there in Abuja today, the Minister explained,”The intention was for them to be here today, however, there are certain things that have to be done. One, there is need for them to be taken to the hospital to be cared for and that was done few days ago, immediately they were in the hands of the military and the committee of patriots, they were taken to the NAF hospital and from there to the NDA hospital. They were treated and looked after and made sure that everybody’s health was in good condition. And they were also given a replacement of clothing.

“Because Mr President happened to be in Kaduna yesterday, the passing out parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy provided an opportunity for him to meet with the 23 that were released and after meeting them they were reunited with there families. It became obviously difficult to get them back together and to bring them here. But as at the last time I spoke with their coordinators they actually have plans to bring them here. Don’t forget, the first day I was resuming duties here, the relatives blocked my entrance and pleaded for government to do everything it could to secure the release of their loved ones. Today they are so happy and overjoyed that they want to come and thank the government through the ministry of transportation. So, hopefully they will give us a date next week and when they do, we will also invite the press to come and witness the occasion.”

On if the released victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack would be compensated, the Minster replied,”Honestly I have no answer for that question.”

