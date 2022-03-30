Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Humanitarian Minister sympathizes with victims

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has sent condolences to families and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train which was attacked on Monday by unknown gunmen at Dutse Forest, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Minister, who directed the immediate deployment of the NEMA Northwest Zonal Office team to visit the scene of the Train attack as well as the victims, described the incident as horrific.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. May God console and strengthen them at this time of grief. I also pray for the wounded and hospitalized persons who sustained various degrees of injuries, that they recover quickly”.

Earlier, the National Emergency Management Agency team led by the Zonal Coordinator, Abbani Imam Garki visited eleven victims receiving treatment at St. Gerald’s Hospital in Kaduna. Eight were referred to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna while two of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds and fractures are still hospitalized.



The Hospital’s management also confirmed the admission of twenty-five (25) victims on admission with different degrees of injuries.

A representative of the Chief Medical Officer of the 44 NARHK hospital also stated that while some have undergone surgery, other victims have been treated and under observation.

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has requested families of the victims to contact 09088923398 for inquiries or to provide information on passengers who traveled on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

