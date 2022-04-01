Abuja-Kaduna train attack: APC to work with relevant authorities to arrest perpetrators

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, said it was committed to working with relevant authorities to arrest perpetrators of crimes and acts of terrorism in the country.



Mr Felix Morka, the APC newly-elected National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on in Abuja, while reacting to the recent terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.



He, however, described it as regrettable that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was politicising the situation.



“While our nation is in deep mourning over recent terrorist train attack and other acts of violence perpetrated by avowed enemies of our nation.



“The PDP has sought to profit from our collective grief and tragedy in its desperate quest to seize power and plunge our country back into ruinous looting ways.



“In one of its many irrational outbursts, the PDP has suggested that the APC-led government is complicit in the heinous train attack in which some of our compatriots lost their lives, several injured and others unaccounted for,” he said.



Morka said it was irresponsible for the PDP to seek to politicise a terrorist attack that cuts short the lives of “our dear ones for its own best interest”.



He said that even when Nigerians had become accustomed to PDP’s flippancy, the occasion of a national tragedy was not exactly a good time for “puerile rascality”.



Morka said that while the PDP dug deep in the mud trying to find electoral gold, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a swift response to this tragic event, met with security chiefs.



According to him, Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of all processes for the implementation of the Integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring System (ISSM) solution for Abuja-Kaduna rail line.



He said that the president had also ordered the extension of the ISSM solution to cover the Lagos–Ibadan rail line.



“The president further directed the rescue of all kidnapped passengers, and ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of these acts of terror.



“The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was also directed to speedily repair the damaged lines and restore services without delay,” the APC scribe said.



Morka said that several senior administration officials visited and condoled with bereaved families and extended support and care to those injured in the attack, while the PDP continued to engage in idle mudslinging.



“The APC mourns our dearly departed and our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of our dearly departed and the injured and the unaccounted for.



“Our party remains committed to working with relevant authorities to bringing perpetrators of these despicable acts to justice,” Morka said.

