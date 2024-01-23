Abuja-Kaduna Highways: FG inaugurates committee to oversee provision, installation of security solution

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru CON, mni has inaugurated the Project Implementation Committee for the provision and installation of security surveillance system for the Abuja-Kaduna Highways.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to the Minister this includes both the highways and railways.

The Minister said that the provision of the security solutions along the Abuja-Kaduna highways would checkmate the frequent security challenges along the route.

Badaru disclosed this during the inauguration of the Eight-man Committee on project implementation for the provision and installation of a security surveillance system for the Abuja- Kaduna highways and railways at Ship House, Abuja.

The eight-man committee which has its members drawn from the Ministry, the Services and other security Agencies is headed by the Director Joint Services Department of Ministry of Defence.

Commenting on the security challenges along the route, Badaru said that the inauguration of the committee was necessitated by the security challenge witnessed along the Abuja-Kaduna highways and the need to checkmate it.

The Minister expressed confidence in the Committee’s ability to deliver tangible results, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to addressing security concerns on major transportation routes.

While inaugurating the members of the committee, he pointed out the terms of reference which included, ensuring the successful installation of the security surveillance system of both highways and railways along Abuja-Kaduna highways within eighteen months, ensuring the equipment for the installation of the security surveillance system meets the technical specification as well as suggest any other measure necessary for the successful implementation of the system.

Furthermore, the Minister said that the inauguration of the Committee signified a remarkable milestone in ensuring safety along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Railways.

