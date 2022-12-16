Abuja-Kaduna Gridlock: FRSC boss blames motorists on impatience

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the gridlock on the Abuja- Kaduna highway to impatient and flagrant disobedience to traffic rules and regulations by motorists.

The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, while on a special monitoring exercise on Friday, said that more personnel would be deployed along the route to ensure free flow of traffic.

Biu, who personally took charge of the traffic control opposite Zuma Rock junction, Suleja, maintained that FRSC would ensure that any driver that flouted traffic rules would be punished.

According to him, impatience is the major reason for the one-way driving and disobedience to traffic rules, thereby resulting into gridlock.

“Today, we came out to inspect Abuja-Kaduna road so that we will ensure the road is free for the end of the year activities and movements.

“But what we met here in Suleja couldn’t have allowed us leave without intervening.

“What we did here was like ‘Special Intervention Patrol’ because there was no movement in either direction and we had to stay and clear the area.

“We have achieved that as the traffic is moving now in both directions and these are some of the things we anticipated in this period and we have to be prepared for it,” he said.

The FRSC boss appealed to motorists to be patient on the road as there was no reason to hurry, or all would get stuck and movement would cease.

He, however, also appealed to Nigerians to desist from road side commercial activities as this also contributed to gridlocks being experienced in some major towns.

The FRSC acting corps marshal pledged that adequate logistics would be deployed across the country to ease traffic during Christmas and new year celebrations. (NAN)