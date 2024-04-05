Abuja investment company gets new MD

The Minister of the FCT Barrister Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Ambassador (Dr) Maureen Tamuno as the new Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL).

This is contained in a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye the Director of Press, Office of the Minister.

An experienced public officer, entrepreneur, and diplomat, Ambassador Tamuno was the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

“Her appointment takes immediate effect.

“The Minister has also terminated with immediate effect, the contract of Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd for the management of the International Conference Center, Abuja.

“Messrs Julius Berger Nig Plc has been contracted for the immediate comprehensive renovation of the International Conference Center, Abuja.”