Abuja Int’l Fair: Chamber lauds CBN on development financing, others

By Ibrahim Mohammed

The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for ensuring ‘‘the supply of finance to various sectors of the economy which has stimulated growth.’’

Kayode, who was represented by ACCI Director General, Mrs Tonia Shoyele, made the commendation in a remark during the CBN ‘‘Special Day, observed on Thursday ’’ at the ongoing 14TH Abuja International Trade Fair.

He stated that ‘‘we recognize (with great appreciation) the genuine efforts of the present administration of the apex bank under the able, focused and visionary leadership of the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. CBN is now more than ever committed to the regulation, preservation and stabilization of the integrity of our currency.’’

He further affirmed that ‘‘the Nigerian Payments System has witnessed remarkable achievements in the recent past, with the introduction of a number of initiatives under the payments system vision.

‘‘The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank which has the responsibility of formulating monetary and credit policy has also done remarkably well in either adjusting of retaining key indicators.

‘‘We also appreciate the swift response by the CBN which have succeeded in ridding our economy of sharp practices by some financial institutions or houses.’’

The President therefore, thanked the apex bank for participating in the trade fair, and for ‘‘the great improvement, they have recorded in terms of service delivery in recent times.’’

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is a corporate lawyer, tax expert and international arbiter. He was recently, elected the National Deputy President Ex-officio of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Kayode, was also a former cabinet member who served in four different ministerial positions in the West African nation which is currently the biggest economy in Africa.