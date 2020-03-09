Abuja infrastructure second to none in Africa – FCT Minister

By Ibrahim Mohammed

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has described infrastructure in the territory as ‘‘second to none’’ on the continent.

Bello, who stated this on Monday, at the official commencement of One Way Movement on the newly completed Southern Parkway, also assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration was committed to the provision of sustainable infrastructure with a view to opening Abuja and Nigeria in general for the much desired development in the country, pointing out that ‘‘if we do not complete infrastructure projects, it will drag us back.’’

In this vein, he said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), will shore up its internally generated (IGR) revenues by blocking leakages among other measures to enable the FCTA raise enough funds to complement cash flow from the federation account for projects execution.

Also, he lauded the professionalism of indigenous engineers in the supervision of completed and ongoing projects in the territory. He equally expressed satisfaction with the partnership between the FCTA and SETRACO, a contracting firm, saying the relationship ‘‘has been very beneficial’’ in projects execution.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that the Southern Parkway is one of the longest roads in Nigeria’s capital, stretching from the Central Business District and traverses all the four phases of Abuja City, with facilities including streetlights, underpasses amongst other.

Meanwhile, the Minister has ordered the removal of businesses including heavy construction equipment rental services located on green areas along expressways in Jahi District latest by Friday this week.

Irked by the conversion of green areas for business purposes in the area, Mallam Bello, who was on a tour of some projects made a stop over in Jahi District where he urged the FCTA Department of Development Control to ensure that such places are not abused.

Besides, Bello reiterated that there was the need to maintain the beauty of Abuja in line with global practices.

On her part, FCT Minister of State, Dr, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, called for the planting of scenic trees to give it the desired look once businesses are removed from the green areas along the expressway.