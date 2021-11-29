Abuja indigenous youths commends FCT Minister for appointment of mandate secretaries

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indigenous organisation under the auspices of Abuja Residents Youth Association (ARYA) has commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello for the recent appointment of Mandate Secretaries.

The President of the association, Amb. Akoshile Mukhtar, who made the commendation at a news conference, on Monday in Abuja, also applauded the minister for the appointment of the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Heads of Agencies and Personal Aides.

He noted that the appointment was a show of respect and commitment to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of FCT, especially the teeming none indigenous youths that the group represents.

Mukhtar acknowledged that the appointments were based on merit and in recognition of the capacity and competence of the appointees.

“Recall that the Abuja Resident Youth Association joined other youth groups in a call to action weeks ago under the FCT Youth Stakeholders Forum, demanding for improved service delivery in FCT.

“And appointment of key personnel to assist the FCT administration delivers on its mandate.

“We are highly delighted that the minister did not just fulfilled the promise of the administration in response to the aforementioned citizen action but also selected men and women of intellect, experience and honour to manage key sector of the FCT system,” he said.

He also congratulated all the appointed officers for a well- deserved recognition of their hard work, commitment and dedication to the growth and development of the FCT.

Mukhtar assured the appointees of the support of the Abuja Residents Youth Association in the discharge of their mandate towards the actualisation of good governance to the people of FCT. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...