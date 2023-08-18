Abuja Hotel Owners congratulate Wike on appointment as FCT minister

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Hotel Owners Forum Abuja (HOFA) has congratulated Mr Nyesom Wike over his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by the HOFA President, Mrs Funmi Kazeem on Friday in Abuja.

“it is with great joy and enthusiasm that I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Wike, for his recent appointment as the minister of FCT, Abuja.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service, his exceptional leadership qualities, and dedication to the betterment of our capital city.

“HOFA represents a community that greatly appreciates the efforts of individuals who contribute to the growth and development of hospitality and tourism industry.

“We recognise his strong track records as a visionary leader, and we firmly believe that his appointment as the minister of FCT will pave way for significant advancements and positive changes within the capital territory,” Kazeem said.

The HOFA president explained that Wike’s leadership qualities had been evident even as governor of Rivers.

She added that HOFA is confident that Wike’s tenure as the minister of FCT would be marked with progressive policies, sustainable development initiatives, and a focus on improving the lives of the residents and businesses in Abuja.

She stressed that hotels owners are excited and expecting to witness the positive impact of his strategic decisions and visionary outlook.

“As representatives of the hospitality sector in the FCT Abuja, we understand the integral role that tourism and hospitality development will play in growing our GDP.

“We have faith that under Wike’s leadership, Abuja will continue to flourish as a vibrant and world-class destination for both businesses and leisure.

“His appointment is not only a personal achievement but also an achievement for all of us who call Abuja home.

“We are eager to see his transformative plans unfold and contribute to the overall prosperity of our city.

“Once again, congratulations on this momentous appointment. HOFA stands by Wike and pledges her support as he embark on this new chapter of your public service journey.

“May his tenure as the minister of FCT be marked with success, innovation, and progress for Abuja and its residents,” Kazeem said. (NAN)

