Abuja Hosts Small Scale ISP Master Class

The 11th and 12th of August, will host the Abuja edition of Small Scale ISP MaterClass targeting over 50 person from business, government and the nonprofit sectors.



This two-day workshop is targeted at current and aspiring players in the Nigerian internet space and Tech Ecosystem offering last mile connectivity.

Sponsorship by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO, UK and implemented by Initiative for Digital Inclusion (iDi) with support from Plus Innovation Hub.



Speaking at the event held at the Aiivon Innovation Hub, Abuja, the lead facilitator, Mr. Osunde Nwokolo said that Internet access and mobile penetration are key matrices for economic growth and development. It is therefore an important aspect of our current reality, especially as it relates to the operator, service providers and regulators.



Mr. Tanimomo Gamaliel, lead experience officer gave the first and second presentations on Financial management under ISP and operations management in customer demand



One of the participants from the civil society sector, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA, gave indicators on two main areas, which include knowledge based expansion on internet access and availability to the nonprofit organizations and availability of internet service to underserved communities.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

