Abuja Global Shapers partners Hong Kong charity to distribute masks to hospital, motor parks

Share the news













The Abuja Global Shapers Hub, an initiative of the World Economic Forum has donated 1,900 masks to staff of the National Hospital and public transport operators in the FCT.

The masks were courtesy a donation by Global Citizen Capital and Family Mask in Hong Kong to the Abuja Global Shapers. 1,900 masks were donated to be distributed to points of need in Abuja.

The Director of Clinical Services and the Director of Planning and Research of the National Hospital Abuja, Tony Osuji and Aisha Umar respectively were on ground to receive members of the Hub during the donation.

They appreciated the hub noting that these items were needed more critically now during the pandemic.

“We appreciate you Abuja Global Shapers, these are items that we greatly need and we even look forward to receiving more. Thank you for thinking of us at such critical time. We thank you and we appreciate you.” Mr Osuji said.

The Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company, in an appreciation letter to the donors thanked them for their “selfless efforts in helping to curtail the spread of the dreaded Covid 19 pandemic ravaging the world.”

A driver on ground also appreciated the Abuja Global Shapers.

“I am happy that you people understand that Bus Drivers are also essential service workers and in the front line as they move people and their goods from place to place.” He said.

Jake Okechukwu Effoduh who led members of the Hub noted that the hub was privileged to be in a position as conduits to distribute the masks. He explained that the masks were donated to the Hub by Global Citizen Capital and Family Masks, and the Abuja Global Shapers had chosen these two places due to the potential challenges they were likely to face in securing their staff during the pandemic.

Kenneth Kwok the founder of CEO of Global Citizen Capital, “Global Citizen Capital is honored to support the COVID-19 community initiative of the Global Shapers Community – Abuja Hub. As a co-founding entity of Family Mask, our focus has been to manufacture and distribute FDA-approved personal protection equipment to at-risk communities around the world. We hope our donation to Nigeria through the Abuja Hub will help those most in need in the local community,”

Tola Onayemi, a former curator of the Hub who received the masks from Global Citizen Capital noted that “This will complement the efforts of the Hub to support vulnerable communities and health institutions.

“The hub is also currently partnering with the National Centre for Disease Control to deliver guideline videos that would be beneficial for health workers across the country, and even the world.”

Related