Abuja Flooding: Any professional found culpable will be sanctioned – FCDA’s Acting Exec Sec

The last has not been heard of the flooding that occurred last week in Abuja as the FCDA vowed to report all professionals who may have compromised standards to their respective regulatory bodies for appropriate sanctions.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Tpl. Zaliha’u Ahmed made this known when she received the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Tpl. Olutoyin Ayinde and the President of Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), Tpl. Ishaku Muktar Kura on a courtesy visit to her office, Friday, September 17, 2021.

It would be recalled that following a heavy downpour, there was a flooding in River Park and Trademore Estates on the Lugbe axis of Abuja along the Airport Road in which four persons were feared dead and property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

The Acting Executive Secretary expressed displeasure at the activities of some professionals often accused of misdemeanor while carrying out their duties, saying that as an Ambassador of Planning all through her years in service, she would continue to ensure that the right things are done and that planners particularly are well guided.

In her words, “I assure you, I will make everything possible to investigate and both TOPREC and NITP together with all other professional bodies will get the report. I assure you that any professional involved, not only the Planners, even other professions, I will make sure that their regulatory bodies are given the report so that we will forestall and save lives and property moving forward.”

Following the flooding, the Ag. Executive Secretary TPL. Zaliha’u Ahmed with a team of FCTA officials comprising the Director of engineering services; Engineering Design and evaluation; Survey and Mapping; Urban and Regional Planning and Development Control respectively visited both the river plate and Trademore Estate to assess the impact of the flood, the likely causes as well as proffer lasting solutions.

While preliminary findings point to the fact that the flooding in the Estate is as a result of the conscription of river courses as well as not obtaining relevant approvals by the developers, a detailed report is being compiled to be sent to the FCT Minister.

In a remark, the National President of NIPT, Tpl. Olutoyin Ayinde lauded the inverse contributions of the Acting Executive Secretary to the Institute where she is a Fellow and a member of the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

He described the Acting Executive Secretary as an Ambassador of Planning who would always ensure that the Abuja Master Plan is adhered to. He expressed the readiness of his Institute to collaborate with the FCDA in the planning and development of Abuja.

