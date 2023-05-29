Abuja devoid of hustle and bustle as Nigeria inaugurates new president

By Cecilia Ijuo/Abdulhrahman Kadiri

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, was on Monday devoid of its usual activities as most residents observed the public holiday to mark the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) observed that most of the roads within the city centre did not witness the usual heavy vehicular movement.

Also, movement around the Eagle Square, venue of the presidential inauguration and the Three Arms Zone, was restricted.

NAN reports that only accredited persons and designated vehicles were allowed access to the cordoned-off area.

Meanwhile, the Eagle Square was a beehive of activities as dignitaries, including developmental partners and representatives of various groups, graced the inauguration.

All logistics were in place as security agencies, emergency medical teams and other groups on essential duties were fully on ground.

The Federal Government had declared Monday as public holiday to mark the transition of government in Abuja and the various states.

The 2023 Presidential Inauguration marks the seventh consecutive transition to a civilian government since 1999.

Meanwhile, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would be sworn in as the 16th Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.(NAN)