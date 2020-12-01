Abuja coy to build standard hospitals to curb medical tourism

The Abuja Property Development Company (APDC) says it will build standard hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to reduce the number of Nigerians travelling outside for medical tourism.

Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Lawal Magaji, made the disclosure at an interactive session with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Magaji expressed optimism that the establishment of the hospitals would definitely stem the current tide of medical tourism by Nigerians.

He also revealed that the company would collaborate with the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) to develop four district hospitals to be located at Wuye, Lokongoma, Galadima and Lugbe districts, to cater for the health need of the residents.

Magaji attributed the high cost of buildings in the nation’s capital to the rising cost of building materials, especially the cost of finishing materials, which have to be imported.

“Coupled with the widening exchange rate between the Naira and the dollar at the international market,” he said.

Magaji, however, disclosed that the company was already working with some groups to proffer solutions to the high cost of buildings, by providing locally made building materials.

He also said that the company would get some foreign building materials companies to establish and produce the materials locally.

“This would go a long way in supporting the government’s effort at bringing down the cost of the houses.

“We also have the intention of doing social housing, so that the costs of these houses are brought down. We are also doing research to build houses for low income earners.

“It is something we have to put our thinking caps to provide, because they are also Nigerians.

“We are working to ensure that we take care of all Nigerians, irrespective of their status in order to provide houses for them,” he said. (NAN)