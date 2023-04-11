Abuja civil servants resume work after Easter holidays

By Favour Ukabiala

Civil servants in the nation’s capital, Abuja, resumed work on Tuesday after a two-day Easter holidays declared by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government declared Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, as public holidays to enable workers celebrate Easter.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored workers’ resumption at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, reports that many workers were yet to resume as some of the offices were still locked.

NAN also observed that some business promises, including commercial banks, were however opened for normal businesses as well as some petty traders and restaurants within the Federal Secretariat and its environs.

Some workers, who spoke with NAN, said it was the usual attitude of workers when it is time for them to resume after every holiday.

Mr Emmanuel William, a civil servant, expressed gratitude to God for his safety to travel home and return to work.

“It was a big time for me to use the opportunity to go home to spend few days with my family since we are not together here in Abuja.

“As the holidays have come and gone, the main task which is my work should be my priority and now I have resumed.”

Mrs Oluchi Okereke, another worker, said the holidays are over and workers should be expected at their duty posts.

“As you can observe, some of us are yet to return and who knows if the rest are waiting to enjoy the Salah holidays ahead before returning.

“That’s what I think since the two celebrations are almost at the same period.

“But it is advisable to at least return to work before getting prepared for other holidays to avoid jeopardizing our work,” Okereke said.

Mr Charles Ephraim, another worker, also said he was happy to return to work.

“As usual, if not the poor economic situation we found ourselves in the country, time for celebration like this should be time for joy for workers to have time with their loved ones.”

Ephraim used the medium to appeal to the government to also make plans towards celebration time, be it Easter, Salah or Christmas to put smiles on the faces of Nigerian workers.

According to him, nobody can give his best in such a dry period in the country, hence the need for some incentives at such a period like this.

Meanwhile, Mrs Ekaete Umoh, a restaurant operator at the secretariat, expressed delight as she could now make more sales as work has resumed.

“I am also happy to have resumed my business fully because you cannot sell without buyers on ground. (NAN)