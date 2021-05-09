The Abuja All-Stars on Saturday held its maiden edition of the veterans clubs tournament draws scheduled to kick-off on May 22.

Speaking, Mr Desmond Ikwuje, the Chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the tournament said that the event would hold at the FIFA Goal Project, Package B, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said that eight veteran clubs would participate in the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that All Stars International FC has been drawn to clash with USF while Indomitable Capital Sportiff Sports Club would lock horns with Like Minds FC, Kuje.

Also, Metro City would confront Nyanya All Stars while CKSC would face Kuje All Stars at the first leg of the tournament at the FIFA Goal Project.

Ikwuje said that the ultimate objective was to promote unity among veteran clubs in FCT national associations and for the development of sports in the country.

The chairman said that the FIFA Goal Project offered tailored-made programme designed to suit the individual country’s needs implemented by FIFA experts in close cooperation with the national associations.

He, however, maintained that the tournament would also offer help in the area of coaching, sports medicine, refereeing, talent promotion, infrastructures, education among others in the country. (NAN)

