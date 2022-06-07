Abuja airport: Sirika commissions pilot briefing house for weather forecast

Gabriel Agbeja

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika on Tuesday in Abuja commissioned pilot briefing room for weather forecast at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Sirika said the modern Nigerian Meteorological (NiMet) pilot briefing room would give the most accurate weather for aviation operations in the country.

According to him, pilots used to go through the long distance to collect the briefing from NiMet.

“ So, NiMet in its wisdom decided to narrow it down to put it in a very convenient conformable place with air conditioning and even tea for the pilots to come and get their briefings.

“The equipment is there to give the most accurate weather.

“This is a new innovation for now. Its efficiency also gives the pilot comfort to get the most accurate weather forecast for their operations, “ he said.

According to him, the project is a part of larger activities of NiMet in collaboration with other agencies to develop apps to access briefings on personal phone.

The minister said the move for now would serve the pilot in more efficient and friendly environment.

Sirika expressed optimism that the agency had the capacity to replicate such development in other airports across the nation.

“We commend the new management of NiMet . We also celebrate them. They are innovative and they have been taking the lead to promote safety and security of our industry.

“We have just left NiMet headquarters; we have seen other things they have done there also, “ he said.

The minster affirmed that the aviation sector would keep intensifying efforts in training and retraining of staff to improve the efficiency toward advancing safety standard.

According to him, it is the duty of government to improve on safety of the industry in the country.

“This is the part of benefits we are seeing today in the aviation sector.

“We will keep training our staff to sustain the industry.” (NAN)

