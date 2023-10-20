Abuja 2nd runway: FG assures palliative projects for Jiwa community 

By Gabriel Agbeja

Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja assured Jiwa community some palliative projects in the 2024 of national budget.

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, gave the assurance during the official taking over of the site for the construction of the 2nd runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to Keyamo, the Federal Government is ready to build a health centre, bridge, and construct five kilometers road within the community.

The minister said that the nation’s law could not allow the government to give to the community more than N825million as compensation for Abuja the runway.

He added that the Federal Government added palliative projects in the 2024 budget to complement previous compensations for community.

” Today is very unique. Today’s event is just a formal hand over of the site. President Bola Tinubu will soon be invited for ground breaking. We really thank the people of the Jiwa community.

“The community Chief always fights for the welfare of his people. We could not bypass the law to raise the compensation amount.

“What we did , with the agreement with Jiwa Community’s Chief Head , was that other palliatives must come to his people.

” That is while in the 2024 budget, I and the FCT Minister already concluded the plan to put so many projects for the Jiwa community,” he said.

According to him, the second runway will create many jobs and business opportunities for many people of the Jiwa community.

Keyamo called on the contractors, led by CCECC Nigeria Limited, working on the site to consider employing the villagers first before any others.

He added, ” Jiwa community poeple are able poeple. When you need welders, carpenters labours or artisans, you should go for them first before others.”

Earlier, Emir of Jiwa Community , Alhaji Idris Isah, expressed displeasure toward compensation paid by the Federal Government while comparing it with the usefulness of the site to the entire community.

He pleaded to the minister to ensure the youths of the community got employed by the contractor as the construction of the second runway continued. (NAN)

