AbudlRazaq appoints special adviser on civic engagement

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed Mallam Atiku Abdulsalam as Special Adviser on Civic Engagements.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

It said Abdulsalam, an All Progressives Congress chieftain from Kaiama Local Government Area of the state, holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from Kwara State University and Higher National Diploma in Business Administration from Kwara State Polytechnic, among other educational qualications.

“A polyglot, the appointee, speaks Bokobaru, Fulfulde, Hausa, Yoruba and English.

“Abdulsalam was Director Youths of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Campaign Organisation in Kwara North.

“He had held various political offices in the past. He is the Secretary of the Kwara North APC Stakeholders,” the statement read in part.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

