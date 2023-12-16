Abubakar Shettima -Garima emerges IPMAN President

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, now has a new National Executive Committee, {NEC} led by Alh Abubakar Maigandi Shettima-Garima as its president

Shettima-Garima was unanimously elected by all the delegates from the twenty-one (21)NNPC Ltd Depots, nationwide, drawn from the five zonal command structures of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, who returned unopposed as the new face of IPMAN.

He is one of Nigeria’s leading captains of industry and group Chief Executive Officer of Garima Group with major stake holding interests in oil and gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, real estate and furniture manufacturing, nationwide.

The emergence of Alh. Abubakar Maigandi Shettima-Garima, alongside the new leadership figures of IPMAN- a creation of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the military administration of General Olusegun Obasanjo- is seen as timely.

It is also seen by industry players and top policy makers in the entire value-chain of the downstream, midstream and upstream institutional platforms as most appropriate and resourceful leadership instrument for the total unification drive within the association.

Other eminent members of the new -IPMAN National Executive Committee {NEC} include : Alh Hammed Adekunle Fasola as National Vice-President, seen as an elevation from his previous position as IPMAN Assistant National Secretary, Hon James Terlumun Tor, a former Northern Regional Manager in defunct UNIPETROL, now, Orlen Unipetrol.

Other elected officials include, Alh. Suleiman Yakubu, who, was the Public Relations Officer in the past administration, who was persuaded to step down, while Alh. Umar Babakano Aliyu,a former National Secretary of the association, who replaced late Alh. Danladi Garba Pasali of blessed memory, is the new National Treasurer.

Chief Ben Odjugo, a very prominent Urrobo politician, one-time Local Government Council Chairman, in Delta State, was elected the National Organizing Secretary of IPMAN.

Intellectually over-achieving legal practitioner Nnanna Obasi Oru, is now the association’s new Legal Adviser, making history as the first core professional to be so elected, as opposed to the old tradition of allowing non-legal professionals, to be elected as Legal Advisers.

Ogbeni Okinawan Olanrewaju, emerged as the Ñational Public Relations Officer even as Alh. Aminu Adamu, steps in as the National Auditor of IPMAN.

Prominent and highly successful Kano State-born business merchant, Alh. Musa Maikifi Jr, who initially indicated interest for the presidency of IPMAN and was later prevailed upon to give up the electoral ambition, was unanimously elected as the National Financial Secretary of the Association, while Chief Alicho Otti, a cousin of the current Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, moved from being, the South —East Zonal Secretary of IPMAN to becoming the National Chief Whip of the new IPMAN National Executive Committee {NEC}

As Alh Abubakar Maigandi Shettima-Garima, assumes office, alongside a very vibrant National Executive Committee, it is expected that the new team, would assiduously work towards supporting the new administrative policy options of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration in championing the successful implantation of the

Presidential Compressed Natural Gas {CNG} Initiative, a new alternative energy solution to the May 29, 2023 official removal of the Petroleum Subsidy Removal.

According to well informed resolutions from the stable of the new IPMAN EXCO, all the association’s outlets nationwide, across the 774 Local Government Councils, would ensure that the existing Lube Bays in their respective Fuel Service Stations, are deployed as CNG Conversion/ Retail Centers, for the seamless implementation of the project.

