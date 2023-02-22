Abubakar ‘ll declare emergency in education in Bauchi  – Spokesman

By Olaide Ayinde

Mr Sabo Mohammed, Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaing Counncil in Bauchi State, said the governorship candidate of the party, retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar would declare emergency in education if elected.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Mohammed said the candidate would replicate the measure in health, youth and women empowerment if elected in the upcoming general election.

He said that, if given the mandate, Abubakar would work with educationists and other professionals to reinvigorate the education sector.

According to him, the APC administration will establish a senior school management board and Ministry of Higher Education in the state.

“Abubakar promised to set up a committee to review the deboarding of public schools by the PDP administration in the state.

“It will also look into the issue to improve the feeding of boarding students because the PDP government is running away from its responsibility of feeding the students,”

The APC administration, he said, would also adopt practical measures to address issues militating against effective development of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, by ensuring adequate funding of the institution.

On unemployment, Mohamed said the APC gubernatorial candidate promised to review the embargo placed on employment to provide job opportunities to the youths.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for APC candidates at all levels to bring positive development to the state. (NAN)