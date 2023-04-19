Abubakar congratulates Fintiri on re-election as Adamawa governor

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on his re-election.

Abubakar in a statement thanked the people of Adamawa for re-electing Fintiri.

The News Agenmcy of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri won the election which went into re-run after he scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Aisha Binani, who scored 398,788 votes.

“The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.

“By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as one, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people,” Abubakar said.(NAN)