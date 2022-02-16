Abubakar Audu University not part of ASUU strike — Dean

Lecturers of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) on Wednesday said they would not join the warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Prof. Ogunbiyi Joseph, Dean, Faculty of Education, PAAU, made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Anyigba, Kogi.

Joseph said the university was not part of ASUU warning strike which started on Tuesday.

“As Lecturers of Prince Abubakar Audu University, we are not part of ASUU and can’t join the strike.

“Secondly, it’s against the principles of the University’s visitor, the Kogi Governor, Dr Yahaya Bello.

“But one good thing about the Governor is that whatever the Federal Government approves for ASUU, after their fight, he (Bello) will implement it for us without us being part of the fight.

“I want to categorically tell you that is what we are enjoying here in PAAU, which also explains the reason why there is no disruption in our academic calendar,” he said.

The Dean noted that during the 6th convocation of the varsity, Gov. Bello granted it total financial autonomy as regards to its internally generated revenue as part of the governor’s goodwill to the institution.

On the governor’s final approval of the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage, Joseph said it was a bold and right step.

Joseph, who is also the Head of Department (HOD), Department of Social Sciences, said the approval was part of progress by the state government.

He explained that the new wage would go a long way in cushioning the effects of some of the problems civil servants in the state faced.

“The only problem we are having in this country is the implementation of our many beautiful policies and programmes to stimulate growth and development.

“I wish to call on the state government to keep to its promise and implement the minimum wage as expected to ginger workers to be more efficient and effective in their workplaces,” Joseph said. (NAN)

