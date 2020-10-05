Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has called on Federal and State Governments, as well as well-meaning Nigerians to support the Ahmadu Bello University and other educational institutions in the North to improve access to quality education in the region.

Alhaji Abubakar Umar, Managing Director of the Foundation, made the call in a congratulatory message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna, to celebrate the university’s 58th anniversary.

He said that the support would help the institution to grow, impart knowledge to students and build on the legacies of the Late Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“ABU Zaria has progressed over the past 58 years in all areas of educational development in Northern Nigeria by playing a large role in putting the north in the forefront of global academic excellence.