ABU Zaria facility excellent for COVID-19 testing, says NCDC

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has commended the facility at the Centre of Excellence for Neglected Tropical Diseases, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for the COVID 19 Sample testing.

Dr Emeka Ndondo, Chief Molecular Bio-Engineer of the NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory, made the commendation during the final evaluation of the facility on Saturday in Zaria.

He noted that the centre has excellent facilities for the testing of COVID-19 samples; adding “I see a huge facility available which can be deployed for detection of COVID-19 and even beyond.

He also emphasized on the need for more facilities at the centre for the protection of environment and people working in the Centre.

He, therefore, reiterates the commitments of the NCDC to support ABU testing centre, adding that the centre has everything needed as far COVID-19 Sample resting was concern.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed said the University would strengthen its partnership and collaboration to enhance the centre.

The acting vice-chancellor expressed his appreciation to the Director General, Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, for his interest in the Centre to be considered as one of COVID-19 sample testing centre.

Also speaking, the Director Research and Innovation, ABU Zaria, Professor Sani Ibrahim said, the university identified and rectified earlier observations by the NCDC so that the centre would commence work immediately.

Ibrahim, who is also a Professor of Biochemistry, said the university was working with Kaduna State Government and Ahmadu University Teaching Hospital to ensure that COVID-19 testing was made cheaper and faster. (NAN)