ABU to reward staff for outstanding research, inventions

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria says it plans to reward members of its academic staff who performed outstanding research and inventions to promote excellence in teaching and research in the university.

ABU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, said this during a meeting on the way forward for the institution’s Horticultural Garden.

Malam Auwalu Umar, Acting Director, Public Affairs Directorate, of the university said this in a statement on Saturday in Zaria.

“Any academic staff member with outstanding research or remarkable invention would be adequately rewarded by reading his citation at the Senate in addition to certificate of appreciation,” Bala said.

He warned that the university would not reward indolence, adding that ABU has all the potential to achieve greatness..

Bala said that the university was developing a competency based curriculum to make its products easily employable in the labour market or to be self-employed.

He had earlier been presented with a document on the state of the university’s 8.11 hectare horticultural garden by Prof. Olu Akinola of Department of Agric Extension and Rural Development.

The document explicitly explained the structure of the garden,

crops grown, observations, challenges and projections with a view to improving the place.

In his remarks, Dr Ibrahim Gadzama, Head, Department of Biology, reiterated that the university was endowed with adequate land for conservation of indigenous trees for teaching and research. (NAN)