ABU, NGO commend Kudan LG for enacting vocational education law for women/girls

The Gender Policy Unit of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has commended the Kudan Local Government Council for passing a law that will enhance and sustain Technical and Vocational Education (TVE) for girls and women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kudan Local government legislators had passed the Bye-Law to enable it appropriate budgetary allocation for TVE for girls/women.

Mr Elisha Timothy, the Programme Officer of the unit gave the commendation in an interview with NAN on Friday in Zaria.

Timothy, who spoke on behalf of the Coordinator of the unit, noted that the lack of bye- laws at local government level was part of the reasons why so many skills acquisition programmes were not sustained.

He therefore, urged the chairman of the council to accent and implement the laws.

He said the Unit in collaboration with Women Connect Initiative (WCI) an NGO, were the advocates of the law which was aimed at boosting vocational skills among women and enhancing girl-child school enrollment in the area.

Timothy said the laws provides among others for budgetary allocation for Technical and Vocational Education and other TVE centres owned by the local government.

“It also provides that at least one block of classroom to be dedicated for TVE centre in selected secondary schools across the wards with approval by the local government authority.

“Girls and women shall have access to the TVE centre in their ward, or, centres closest to them, without intimidation and discrimination.

“Girls and Women should also have access to the TVE centre anytime agreed upon by the community-based women group.

“It further provides that the local government council shall work with civil society groups and the Gender Policy Unit of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria to monitor and evaluate TVE-related activities for girls/women in Kudan local government,’’ he said.

Similarly, Victor Ihidero, Director of Programs, WCI called on other local government council legislators in Kaduna State to emulate Kudan local government, stressing that the world was moving towards production economy.

He therefore thanked the local government for listening to the voices of women and ensuring that there was a specific bye-law to promote sustainable livelihood for rural women. (NAN)

