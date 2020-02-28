ABU matriculates 10,000 students, warns against unapproved groups

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Friday matriculated 10,000 students for the 2019/2020 academic session with a call for them to refrain from associating with unapproved groups.

Prof. Ibrahim Garba, Vice Chancellor of the University gave the advice during the matriculation ceremony in Zaria.

Garba said that over 40,000 UTME and direct entry applications were received by the institution for the academic session, out of which only 10,000 applications were considered.

“You should therefore consider yourself as one of the lucky students,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the ceremony was to formally initiate the students into the university community, adding that “by this process you have been formally accepted into the university rules.’’

Garba noted that university education was exciting, and the purpose was to acquire knowledge and skills to prepare one for a successful life and be a good citizen.

He, however, said the process of acquiring university education required peace, stability and conducive environment.

He said an important challenge was to provide and maintain peaceful atmosphere that would be conducive for teaching, learning and good character breeding.

The vice chancellor, therefore, urged the students to shun examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, indecent dressing and all forms of antisocial behavior.

“As fresh students you should know that academic programmes in the university have time frame within which it must be completed.

“Students who cannot complete his study within the maximum period allowed due to poor performance or unacceptable behavior is compelled by the university rules to withdraw,” he said

Meanwhile, Alhaji Lado Suleja, member representing Suleja, Tafa and Gurara Federal Constituency at the National Assembly told journalists that the new students should use the opportunity wisely.

Suleja who was admitted to study public administration, said it was taxing to combine legislation and studies at the university but he would strive to merge the two.(NAN)