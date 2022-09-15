ABU hosts NAPHER-SD’s 50th anniversary conference

By Mustapha Yauri

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, says it will host the 50th anniversary of the Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD).

Prof. Kabiru Bala, the Vice Chancellor of the university, disclosed this while receiving executive members of the association led by its President, Prof. Rafou Okuneye.

Bala said the conference, titled “Business Potentials and Tapping in the Profession of Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance,” is packaged by the 50-year old association.

He said that ABU always accorded sports top priority as it had now become a lucrative business industry all over the world.

Bala, represented the Deputy Vice-Chancellor administration, Prof. Ahmed Ibrahim, challenged the association as a professional sports body to identify staff and students with hidden sports talent for appropriate training leading to award of a certificate and diploma.

He, therefore, implored the association to explore the ABU environment during their stay in the institution and assured that the vice-chancellor would grace the occasion, slated for Sept. 15.

Earlier, Okuneye thanked the university for supporting towards successful hosting of the event.

The president expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation for the conference, stressing that the warm reception accorded them is a good sign that the conference will be a huge success. (NAN)

