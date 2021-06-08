The MBBS Alumni of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has donated furniture and medical equipment worth N8.99 million to the university’s College of Medical Sciences.

The items were handed over to the university management by Prof. Abdullahi Randawa, Provost, College of Health Sciences, on Monday.

Randawa said when the Faculty of Medicine was upgraded to the status of a college, it came with a lot of challenges, responsibilities, and financial obligations.

“To meet up with the financial obligations, the college reached out to its alumni, and it is glad to report that all the sets of alumni that were reached out to, obliged with their donations.

“Items donated include; 100 pieces of 4-legged classroom chairs, two pieces of spectrophotometer, one piece of PH meter, two pieces of Epson overhead projector, two pieces of HP laptops.

“Other items are; reagents, test tubes, electric balance and HP meter. Physical works were also carried out at the medical students’ hostel,” Randawa said.

Prof. Ahmed Ibrahim, Director of the Directorate of University Advancement, applauded the provost for reaching out to the alumni and thanked the alumni for the donation.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, also expressed appreciation to the alumni for the donation.

Bala said the Board of ABU Endowment Fund will be inaugurated on June 16, and will be responsible in making ABU self sustaining, especially in the light of dwindling funding from the Federal Government.

He said that the college was in dire need of such donations because of its expansion, with six new departments coming up without any existing structures.

He stressed that the college would need about N200 billion for it to meet its obligations in line with international best practices.

He, therefore, encouraged the provost to utilise the willingness of the alumni to help the College grow to expectation. (NAN)

