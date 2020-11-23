ABU Alumni Association, Abuja Branch, fixes date for congress meeting

The Abuja branch of ABU Alumni Association has announced a date for its Congress meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to an invitation signed by Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan, the meeting is scheduled to hold Thursday November, 2020.

The invitation reads: We the Executive Members of The Great Ahmodu Bello University Alumni Association ,Abuja Branch ;hereby invite you to our forthcoming Congress meeting scheduled as follows :

Date – Thursday 26th November, 2020

Venue – Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Maitama, Abuja.

Time – 4.30pm prompt

The Hon. Minister of State for FCT will deliver a paper tagged ” Reshaping Entrepreneurship to meet the 21st Century Challenges.

Congress Meetings provide an opportunity for members to interact and network with each other. And also welcome new members into the association.