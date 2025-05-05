ABSU Senate approves Prof Ozekhome’s N10 million endowment to institution

The Abia State University Senate (ABSU) has approved the endowment of the sum of N10 million by Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to cover Annual Prizes for ABSU’s Best Graduating Students.

By Ijendu Iheaka (08033312507)

This is contained in a statement by ABSU Registrar, Dr Acho Elendu, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Monday.

Elendu said the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ndukwe Okeudo, announced the approval at the 280th Regular Meeting of the University’s Senate.

Okeudo said the best graduating student in Constitutional Law in the Faculty of Law would get N100, 000.

According to him, others to be given the same sum are the best graduating male and female students, and the best overall graduating student in the Law Faculty.

He added that the best graduating male and female student in ABSU in any discipline would also be given N100, 000 each.

The vice chancellor further said that the best overall graduating student in the institution in any field of study would be given N150, 000.

He appreciated Ozekhome, whom he described as an eminent Law Professor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a Visiting Professor in the Faculty of Law for his magnanimity.

Okeudo explained that the endowment would run in perpetuity.

He appreciated the infrastructural developments and financial support of Abia’s Governor and Visitor to ABSU, Dr Alex Otti, describing him as a rare gift to humanity.

He noted that Education was too capital intensive to be left to government alone, and therefore called on other public-spirited individuals, groups, organisations and Alumni to partner the university in its trajectory of sustainable development. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)