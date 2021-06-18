Abstain from sex to avoid unwanted pregnancies, diseases, NGO advises young people

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Challenge Initiative (TCI) has advised youths and adolescents to abstain from sexual intercourse to avoid unwanted pregnancies and infectious diseases.

Dr Emonena Bernard, the Technical Support Lead Officer on Adolescent and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health AYSRH (TCI), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Benin.

According to him, sexual abstinence is the surest way of preventing Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancies.

“In our society where the norm is sexual abstinence, young people practicing abstinence are free of guilt of being found to have violated the norm, and fear of the consequences of sexual intercourse.

“Sexual abstinence could also add to the sense of self-esteem, self-worth as well as build confidence.

“A condom is a barrier device commonly used during sexual intercourse to prevent pregnancy and STIs such as syphilis and HIV,’’ Emomena said.

He said that youths need adequate and accurate information about reproductive health as well as the resources available within their community.

“It is important for our adolescences to understand sexual reproductive health because sexual activity among young people in Nigeria is on the increase,’’ he said

He advised Edo government to organise programmes on Sexual reproductive teachings for adolescents and youths.

“Our children need to know the consequences of early sexual intercourse, especially in biomedical terms, including pregnancy, STIs, HIV/AIDS and they also stand the risk of developing cervical cancer,’’ he said.