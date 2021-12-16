Absenteeism: NYSC extends 13 corps members’ service, re-mobilises 3 in Plateau

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau has extended the service of 13 corps members for absenteeism.

The corps also said it had re-mobilised three other corps members to another state for absconding during their service year.

NYSC Plateau Coordinator Caroline Embu announced this on Thursday in Jos at the passing out ceremony of the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II of the scheme.

Embu, represented by Mr Olanrewaju Yusuf, an assistant director with the NYSC, said that the 13 corps members would have their service year extended to various periods ranging from two weeks to six months for absenteeism.

She said that the three other re-mobilised corps members would receive half allowance for absconding from their respective places of primary assignments.

The state coordinator commended discharged corps members for making an impact in their host communities.

She urged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC even as they had completed their service.

She also enjoined them to make use of the skills learnt from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED) to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 343 corps members of the 2020 “B” stream II deployed to the state were discharged at the ceremony.(NAN)

