Absence of witnesses stalls Gov Abba Yusuf’s opening defence

By Ramatu Garba

The absence of three witnesses on Friday, stalled hearing in Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s opening his defence at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

NAN reports that the APC is challenging INEC for declaration of Yusuf of NNPP as winner of the election that was conducted on March 18.

The respondents are INEC, Yusuf and the NNPP.

When the petition was called, Counsel to Yusuf, Mr Eyitayo Fatigun SAN, told the court that the three witnesses they had called were absent.

“We apologise because the three witnesses had flight issues getting to Kano from Abuja. My Lord we seek an adjournment” Fatigun said

Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not oppose the prayer.

Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, also did not oppose the request for an adjournment by the second respondent.

NAN reports the APC on July 15, closed its case after calling 32 witnesses, while INEC closed its case on July 21.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until Saturday for the NNPP to open its case.

NAN reports that the APC is also seeking a declaration that the NNPP has no candidate because Yusuf’s name was not on the party register which was submitted to INEC at the time of the election.(NAN)

