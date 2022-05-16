Absence of prosecution counsel stalls trial of businessman 

The absence of a Prosecution Counsel, Mr Samuel Ugwuegbulam, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, stalled the trial of a businessman, Philemon Gora charged with alleged N80 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Gora, Managing Director of ‘G’ Commanding Resources Limited, with 12 counts bordering on obtaining under false pretence.At the resumed trial, the defence counsel, Solomon Akuma told the court that the prosecution counsel was not in court and his cell phone was not reachable.Akuma however prayed for an adjournment, informing the court that the defendant was in the custody of the EFCC.Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until May 17 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC alleged that the defendant, obtained N80 million from Abegyi Nigeria Limited between May to June 2014.The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant obtained the said sum under false pretence of having an investment platform licenced by the Nigerian Government for online trading.

He said the defendant was supposed to pay 20 per cent monthly interest to Abegyi Nigeria Limited on its investment which was false.Ugwuegbulam also said the defendant forged a Diamond Bank plc letter head, Sky Bank Trans Amadi Branch stamp and used as genuine a swift telex message of Deutsche Bank Frankfurt, Germany.The offence, he said, contravened Sections 8, 1(1)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006. (NAN)

