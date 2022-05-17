Absence of counsel stalls suit opposing appointment of NDDC Sole Administrator

The absence of counsel of the Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC), Ume Kalu , SAN, on Tuesday stalled hearing in a suit challenging the appointment of a sole administrator for the agency.

Odighonin Adienbo and 10 others filed the suit before Justice Isa Dashen, opposing the use of sole administrator to run the NDDC.

The plaintiffs contended that the concept of sole administrator was alien and contrary to the NDDC Act which provides for a board consitituded of representatives of all states of the Niger Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Attorney-General of the Federation and NDDC are listed as first and second defendants in the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/135/2021.

When the case was mentioned, Samuel Brisibe, told the court that he was mandated Kalu, SAN, to inform the court of his absence following cancellation of his flight.

Brisibe, further appealed to the court to adjourn the case the enable Kalu to personally argue the case as he was not abreast with developments and was merely drafted to inform the court of the reasons behind Kalu’s absence in court.

Also Mr Goodness Onuoha, Counsel to the plaintiffs however frowned at the reason advanced by Brisibe adding that the counsel ought to have arrived at Yenagoa on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s hearing date.

Onuoha urged the court to prevail on the defence to refrain from delaying the dispensation of justice.

Dashen, however, adjourned the suit until June 28 for continuation of hearing.

Dashen had on April 5 granted an interim order restraining the Federal Government from using sole administrator to run the NDDC pending the determination of the pending suit. (NAN)

