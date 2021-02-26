Absence of AG stalls re-arraignment of 7 persons for alleged abduction

The absence of the Kano Attorney-General (AG), Musa Lawan, on Friday stalled the re-arraignment of seven suspects in connection to the alleged abduction of nine children. The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants before the Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf. The attorney-general charged Paul Owne, Mercy Paul , Ebere Ogbono, Emmanuel Igwe, Loise Duru , Monica Oracha and Chinelo Ifedegwu with 38 counts, bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and selling of children from Kano to Anambra.

At the resumed sitting, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Wada A. Wada, told the court he was directed by the AG to apply for an adjournment to enable him attend the court sitting. The defence counsel, C.A. Olorisade, however objected to the application, urging the court not to entertain the application as no cogent reason was given to grant the adjournment. In her ruling,Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, granted the application on the grounds that this was the first time the prosecution was seeking for an adjournment. Zuwaira adjourned the case until March 12, for re-arraignment.

The offence, the AG said, contravened the provisions of sections 97(1),273,277 of the Penal Code and section 32(5)of the children and young persons Law of Kano State 2012.

NAN reports that the defendants were on Nov. 13, 2020 first arraigned by the Kano state government. They plea of the first defendant (Owne) was taken because he was not represented by a lawyer as required in a criminal

case. (NAN)