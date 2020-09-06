ABS FC provide opportunities for players to grow, club official says

Alloy Chukwuemeka, the Director of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club of Ilorin, says the club’s philosophy has helped many of its players to stardom.

Chukwuemeka, who is the Secretary of Premier League Club Owners Association of Nigeria (PLCOAN), said this when members of Kwara All Stars visited him in Ilorin on Saturday.

He said the mandate given to ABS FC management by its proprietor, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, was to provide a platform for young talents to flourish and make the team one of the best in the country.

“I can tell you confidently that we have developed about 70 per cent of professional players in Kwara today. That is why you can always see one or two ABS FC products in all professional clubs across the country at all levels,” Chukwuemeka said.

He said the club’s strong football structure, which supports players development, had manifested in the achievement of one of its players, Olakunle Olusegun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olusegun signed for Fremad Amager FC in Denmark just last week and scored a hat-trick in his first game.

“Also, another player, Mubarak Gata, will soon move to Belgium for trials,” Chukwuemeka said.

He then urged the All Stars members to support the club’s aspiration to be the country’s best so they could continue to use their platform to boost players’ chances to stardom.

Earlier, Idris Ahmed, the Vice-Chairman of Kwara All Stars, who led their delegation of members of executive committee and Board of Trustees, had commended ABS FC.

”We must commend you for your unique drive in helping football talents grow and we urge you not to relent on your oars,” he said.

Ahmed assured ABS FC of their support, adding that their team of several ex-internationals would always be ready to put their experience at the club’s disposal.(NAN)