About a dozen heads of state expected in Chad on Friday for late president’s funeral

April 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 About one dozen heads and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to the funeral Chadian President, Idriss Déby Itno, who succumbed to his injuries while visiting troops fighting against a rebel in the north.

His death was announced on Tuesday by the Army, which said a Transitional Military Council, chaired by Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the late president’ son, has been formed to run the country for the next 18 months and organise elections.

The Military Council said several leaders have already announced their presence in Chad to pay their last respects to President Déby.

In addition to President Macron, the following leaders are expected in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, for the funeral: Alpha Condé (Guinea Conakry), Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea-Bissau), Bah Ndaw (Mali), Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), Mohamed Bazoum (Niger).

Others are Roch Marc Christian Kaboré (Burkina Faso), Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouni (Mauritania), Faure Gnassingbé (Togo), Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (Sudan) and Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda (Prime Minister Gabon). (PANA/NAN)

No tags for this post.