About 400,000 register for national teachers conference – TRCN

No fewer than 400,000 teachers and education practitioners have so far registered for the first online National Conference of Registered Teachers in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.

The Registrar, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, made this known at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Ajiboye said that the online conference scheduled to hold between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 themed “Teaching and Learning in the Context of COVID-19 and other Emergencies; Implication for Teachers’ Professional Development.”

He said that the conference would provide a platform for registered teachers to share experiences and learn from experts on how they were able to manage teaching and learning.

According to him, they will also acquire new knowledge and skills from the wide array of selected speakers who will speak on the theme and sub-themes of the conference.

While saying COVID-19 dealt a major blow on the education system, the TRCN boss said the conference which would be declared open by Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, would chart an effective safe teaching system amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

” We place teaching profession on a higher pedestrian in the country. Since we came on board, we have brought physical changes to our operations as to the work we do and the position of teachers.

“On Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a bill on retirement age of teachers, increase in service year and other allied matters. The memo received an overwhelming support from members of the council.

” This shows that to get it right, we need to get it right with teachers .”

Ajiboye noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought challenges, saying that the teachers must be adequately equipped on how to cope with the challenges.

” About 1.6 million children globally were not able to go to school during the pandemic and about 62 million teachers all around the globe were also affected.

” We are trying to navigate how to go to school and we believe teachers need support and to be able to support their children in the pandemic and other emergencies.

“That is why at TRCN we conceptualise the idea of having a conference for the teachers whereby they will be taken through the nitty-gritty of the pedagogical knowledge and skills they will require to teach in pandemic situations and other emergencies.

“Presently close to 400,000 teachers and other educational practitioners all over Nigeria and even outside the country have so far registered for that conference,” he said.

The registrar said the conference to be organised with the support of UNESCO regional office in Abuja, would attract various resource persons including Ms. Folawe Omikunle of Teach for Nigeria, Prof. Wale Olatukun, former winner of Maltina Teacher of the Year, among several others.

He added that the conference would also ensure a community of practice for teachers, where ideas of various subjects are shared among subject teachers. (NAN)